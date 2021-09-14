Tri City BBQ Fest starts Friday

Inflatable attractions, such as the popular “water walkers,” will return this year to the Cobalt Credit Union Kids Zone.

Two new obstacle courses have been added; one is for younger kids and toddlers.

A joust game, in which opponents try to knock each other off a pedestal, and a hanging bar challenge, are also new.

“We have a five-person rock wall – the largest we’ve ever had,” Blakley said.

All the attractions, except for the water walkers, are included in the price of the wristbands, which are $20 in advance or $25 at the event.

“That will allow your kids to bounce and run their hearts out all throughout the event,” he said. “It’s a great bargain.”

This year’s festival will feature the largest mobile TV unit at any BBQ Fest to this point.

“The Western Iowa Networks Tailgate Zone is where all your favorite sports games will be on screens throughout the festival until 9 p.m. each night,” Blakley said.

Phil’s Lawn Beer Garden will feature a large variety of beers and a lot of new Iowa-brewed beers, he said.