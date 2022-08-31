Two federal search warrants served in Denison; three others served in western Iowa

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said that federal search warrants had been served at five locations on Wednesday.

Erik Longnecker, deputy chief of public affairs and media for the ATF said the warrants were served in the furtherance of an ongoing investigation related to violations of federal firearms law.

He would not release any additional information.

The U.S. District Attorneys Office for the Southern District of Iowa subsequently released information that said the federal search warrants were served at the following addresses.

• 300 block of Audubon Street, Adair

• 300 block of Truman Road, Anita

• 1100 block of 4th Avenue South, Denison

• 2700 block of Highway 59, Denison

• 3000 block of 370th Street, Manning

The U.S. District Attorneys office also said the searches at these locations were an official law enforcement action involving agents, investigators, and personnel from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Although the business establishments and individuals connected with the addresses above were not named in the information provided, BW Outfitters, a gun shop, is located in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue South (Highway 30) in Denison. A number of sources have told the Denison Bulletin and Review that they saw a number of vehicles at BW Outfitters today. The president of that business is Brad Wendt.