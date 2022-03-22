D-S girls compete at Buena Vista Indoor

Members of the Denison-Schleswig girls’ track and field team competed at the Buena Vista University Indoor on Friday at Storm Lake.

“We don’t bring back a lot of experience, so this was a good meet to get times and get an idea of which girls we want to try in certain events,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

“It gave us an opportunity to see what’s good and not good and plan ahead in getting girls in the best events that will score points for us,” he added.

Leading the way for D-S was freshman Lola Mendlik, who placed second overall in the 1,500-meter run in five minutes, 27.40 seconds.

Mendlik added a fourth-place finish in the 800-meter run in 2:41.65.

“Give credit to Mendlik, as there’s usually around two hours between her two events, but there was only about 25 minutes on Friday night. It was her real first varsity competition, so she did a great job,” Mich said.

The Monarchs’ number one shuttle hurdle relay team of Jordyn Linn, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Lauren Bowker and Kamden Bruhn finished fourth in 43.64.

“The girls ran the hurdles clean did a nice job of competing,” Mich remarked.

D-S placed fifth in the 4x200 relay with Ashlyn Herrig, Samantha Chandler, Kaitlyn Bruhn and Bowker running 1:57.02.

The distance medley relay foursome of Hannah Harris, Savannah Steinkuehler, Lauryn Turin and Emily Bahnsen took home eighth overall in 5:00.87.

Herrig also ran eighth in the 60-meter dash in 8.62.

The Monarchs’ number two shuttle hurdle relay team of Taya Adams, Lesley Chavez, Harris and Lauren Herrig wound up 10th overall in 45.26.

Other D-S results from Friday’s meet are as follows:

Shot Put: Norah Huebert, 23-8

200 Meters: Mayah Slater, 32.53; Anna Wiges, 34.98

60 Meters: Samantha Chandler 8.7; Kamden Bruhn, 9.08

400 Meters: Alexa Tremblay, 1:11.55; Kamden Bruhn, 1:13.48

800 Meters: Lauryn Turin, 34.98

1,500 Meters: Emily Bahnsen, 6:19.36

60-Meter Hurdles: Taya Adams, 11.34; Lesley Chavez, 11.68; Jordyn Linn, 11.76