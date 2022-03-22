Monarch boys in competition at Buena Vista Indoor meet

Willie Baughman’s Denison-Schleswig boys’ track and field team took part in the Buena Vista University Indoor on Friday at Storm Lake.

Baughman is starting his first season as the Monarchs’ head coach.

“It was a good learning experience for a lot of our Monarch athletes. We brought a lot of athletes that hadn’t had a lot of experience in high school track meets,” commented Baughman.

“The coaches and I talked about how we had only two kids go to this meet in the past four years. We were able to see times in action and can judge the next couple of weeks how we improve,” he added.

Leading the way for D-S was Brailyn Desy, who placed second overall in the 200-meter dash in 25.06 seconds.

Leo Flores ran fourth in the 1,600-meter run in 5:00.56.

Ethan Perrien took fifth in the 800-meter run in 2:18.45.

The Monarchs’ distance medley relay team of Jacob Bruck, Jake Fink, Luke Wiebers and Perrien finished sixth in 4:02.56.

The 4x800 relay foursome of Esteban Castellanos, Ismael Alfaro, Flores and Ricky Ledesma turned in a time of 9:32.30 for seventh place.

The shuttle hurdle relay team of Brian Ibarra, Fink, Francisco Escalante and Dominik Garcia finished eighth overall in 43.18 clocking.

Garret Plagge unleashed a toss of 40 feet, 2 inches to place 10th in the shot put.

Ibarra ran 10th in the 60-high hurdles in 9.57, while David Cardenas wound up 10th in the 200 meters in 25.56.

Other D-S results are below.

Shot Put: Derek Scheuring, 32-2 1/2

Long Jump: Anthony Arambula, 17-7 1/4

60 Meters: David Cardenas, 7.83; Arambula, 7.9; Jacob Bruck, 8.12

60-High Hurdles: Jake Fink, 9.58; Francisco Escalante, 11.78

400 Meters: Aidan Herbert, 1:01.57; Esteban Castellanos, 1:01.81

800 Meters: Ismael Alfaro, 2:33.94

1,600 Meters: Ricky Ledesma, 5:17.15