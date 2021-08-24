Light Up Denison: Trees on Broadway will glow on Thursday night

As of Monday, 18 trees had been finished.

“For us to light a big tree, it has to be in a node and the node has to have power,” he said.

DMU has been very responsive to the needs of the project, Thams said.

“They have been coming out and making sure we have power, testing everything, helping us out,” he said. “We had a couple nodes with bad power; they got those fixed right away for us.”

So far, about $21,000 has been raised for the project, and about $10,000 worth of new lights have been purchased, but not all the money raised can go toward purchasing lights.

“There’s a cost to install them and a cost to take them down every single year,” Thams said.

“That will be an ongoing, reccurring expense.”

Fundraising will continue so that a contractor can be paid to do the work.

“It takes about two and a half to three hours per tree to put the lights up,” he said. “So today we have about $21,000 but we’re not going to stop fundraising because we want this project to go on for the next several years.”