Light Up Denison: Trees on Broadway will glow on Thursday night

At 9 p.m. Thursday, the trees along Broadway in uptown Denison will light up for the first time as part of the “Light Up Denison” project.
Todd Thams, of Thams Agency in Denison, has been leading the project.
The idea came up when he and his wife, Emily, visited Atlantic last year.
“Atlantic is all lit up, Old Market is all lit up, and we just thought it would be cool if we did this in uptown Denison,” Thams said. “I think it’s been a vision of the (Denison City Council) Christmas Light Committee for many years.”
He and Emily approached Denison Mayor Pam Soseman, who is a member of the committee.
“She said, ‘This is our mission, we just don’t have any money,’” Thams said.
Soseman said the committee needed someone to go out and raise funds; he said he would do it.
He went to the businesses up and down Broadway, called some friends, and asked for $500 donations.
Only the larger trees are being decorated with lights; the smaller trees aren’t big enough to support lights, Thams said.
“We originally identified 31 trees which we could light up. As of today, we only have funding for 24,” he said.
As of Monday, 18 trees had been finished.
“For us to light a big tree, it has to be in a node and the node has to have power,” he said.
DMU has been very responsive to the needs of the project, Thams said.
“They have been coming out and making sure we have power, testing everything, helping us out,” he said. “We had a couple nodes with bad power; they got those fixed right away for us.”
So far, about $21,000 has been raised for the project, and about $10,000 worth of new lights have been purchased, but not all the money raised can go toward purchasing lights.
“There’s a cost to install them and a cost to take them down every single year,” Thams said.
“That will be an ongoing, reccurring expense.”
Fundraising will continue so that a contractor can be paid to do the work.
“It takes about two and a half to three hours per tree to put the lights up,” he said. “So today we have about $21,000 but we’re not going to stop fundraising because we want this project to go on for the next several years.”
Installing the lights is being done in partnership with Chad Stephens of Phil’s Lawn and Landscaping.
“He’s got the bucket truck. He has a couple guys, and he likes the idea,” Thams said. “He’s had two guys working for a week solid and we’re still not done.”
The trees along Broadway were decorated first because the businesses there have so far provided the main support.
“We’re running out of funds to go north and south,” he said. “I’m hoping after the next week or so we might have more money to expand that operation.”
The goal is to complete the project before the Tri City BBQ Fest on September 17 and 18.
“I would like to see them (the lights) up through sometime in February or early March, and then you want to take them down before the tree starts growing again,” Thams said. “They will not be up year-round for that very reason.”
Individuals interested in donating to the project may contact him at the Thams Agency office number, 712-263-3193.
“I’m happy to swing by and pick up a check,” he said.
Donations are tax deductible; checks should be made out to the City of Denison.
Thams said a push will be made, starting this week, to thank all of those who have sponsored the project.
“Everybody who has donated has donated a minimum of $500,” he said.
Donations of any amount will be accepted; the additional funds will support the purchase of more lights and ongoing operations.
All of the suitable trees on Broadway will be lit by Thursday, he said.
“We should have the full effect of many trees and it’s going to be cool,” Thams said.
The lights will be put on a timer and will turn on at 9 p.m.
Thams said feedback, bad or good, is welcome.
