Alert Extreme Heat Warning until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Jun 28, 2026 Jun 28, 2026 Updated 12 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 9 PM CDT TuesdayCentral Iowa faces dangerously high temperatures with heat index values above 100.What’s Happening:An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect until 9 PM CDT Tuesday. Expect prolonged hot conditions throughout the week, possibly extending into the 4th of July weekend.Affected Areas:Much of central IowaWhat to Expect:Heat index values exceeding 100 degrees.Persistent extreme heat and high humidity levels. Impacts:Increased risk of heat-related illnesses.Potential strain on power resources due to increased air conditioning use. People are also reading… U.S. conducts further strikes on Iran The paint is already peeling in Trump's renovated Washington Reflecting Pool Health center’s director denies clinic harmed patients by over-prescribing opioids Why USA sucking wind vs. Turkey is not end of the world US progesterone supplies tighten as menopause treatment demand grows Alex Freeman, son of former NFL star, is game changer US men's soccer needs ISU's Joshua Jefferson going to Brooklyn Nets as first-round draft pick US workers lose buying power after war drives up prices Book review: ‘Art of Toy Story 5’ adds to the story Caitlin Clark made the WNBA bigger. It’s still playing small | Opinion Fever's Caitlin Clark nearing one-game suspension after fifth technical foul US strikes Iran in response to attack on cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz US Supreme Court expands Second Amendment rights, eyes more gun cases Everything to know about 2026 NBA Draft: Picks, first round order, start time Why some new bags of M&Ms may be missing blue and brown Safety Tips:Drink plenty of fluids.Stay in air-conditioned environments.Avoid direct sunlight.Check on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly and vulnerable.Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.Limit outdoor activities to early morning or evening.Be vigilant for symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or dbrnews.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Related to this story Most Popular Extreme Heat Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions Supreme Court Backs Trump On Haiti And Syria Deportation Protections Supreme Court Backs Trump On Haiti And Syria Deportation Protections