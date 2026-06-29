Alert Extreme Heat Warning until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Jun 29, 2026 Jun 29, 2026 Updated 18 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Extreme Heat Warning: Dangerous Heat Conditions Persist Through Tuesday EveningWhat’s Happening:An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect until 9 PM CDT Tuesday. Central Iowa is experiencing dangerously hot conditions with heat index values exceeding 100 degrees.Affected Areas:Most of central IowaWhat to Expect:Heat index values above 100 degreesExtreme heat likely to continue through much of next week, possibly affecting the 4th of July weekendImpacts: Increased risk of heat-related illnessesPotential strain on power resources due to increased air conditioning use People are also reading… U.S. conducts further strikes on Iran The paint is already peeling in Trump's renovated Washington Reflecting Pool US progesterone supplies tighten as menopause treatment demand grows How an upbringing in Italy prepared Iowa’s Amari Whiting for college basketball Health center’s director denies clinic harmed patients by over-prescribing opioids Why USA sucking wind vs. Turkey is not end of the world Savannah Guthrie cries about chilling new Nancy Guthrie ransom note reports ISU's Joshua Jefferson going to Brooklyn Nets as first-round draft pick Alex Freeman, son of former NFL star, is game changer US men's soccer needs US workers lose buying power after war drives up prices Book review: ‘Art of Toy Story 5’ adds to the story Fever's Caitlin Clark nearing one-game suspension after fifth technical foul Caitlin Clark made the WNBA bigger. It’s still playing small | Opinion Trump clean energy tax credit cutoff drives project rush as prices set to soar US strikes Iran in response to attack on cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz Safety Tips:Drink plenty of fluids and stay hydratedRemain in air-conditioned environments when possibleAvoid direct sun exposureCheck on vulnerable relatives and neighborsWear lightweight, loose-fitting clothingLimit strenuous activities to early morning or eveningRecognize and act on symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat strokeWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or dbrnews.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Related to this story Most Popular Extreme Heat Warning until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday Extreme Heat Warning until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday Extreme Heat Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Why the June full moon is called the Strawberry Moon 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions