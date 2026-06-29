Alert Extreme Heat Warning until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Jun 29, 2026 Jun 29, 2026 Updated 9 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 9 PM CDT TuesdayWhat’s Happening:An Extreme Heat Warning is in place for central Iowa, with dangerously hot conditions expected. The warning remains in effect until 9 PM CDT Tuesday.Affected Areas:Most of central IowaWhat to Expect:Heat index values may reach up to 107 degrees.Extreme heat is likely to persist through much of next week, potentially affecting the 4th of July weekend.Impacts: Significant increase in heat-related illnesses.Potential for power outages due to increased air conditioning use. People are also reading… U.S. conducts further strikes on Iran The paint is already peeling in Trump's renovated Washington Reflecting Pool US progesterone supplies tighten as menopause treatment demand grows Health center’s director denies clinic harmed patients by over-prescribing opioids Why USA sucking wind vs. Turkey is not end of the world Savannah Guthrie cries about chilling new Nancy Guthrie ransom note reports Alex Freeman, son of former NFL star, is game changer US men's soccer needs ISU's Joshua Jefferson going to Brooklyn Nets as first-round draft pick How an upbringing in Italy prepared Iowa’s Amari Whiting for college basketball US workers lose buying power after war drives up prices Caitlin Clark made the WNBA bigger. It’s still playing small | Opinion Fever's Caitlin Clark nearing one-game suspension after fifth technical foul Book review: ‘Art of Toy Story 5’ adds to the story US strikes Iran in response to attack on cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz Everything to know about 2026 NBA Draft: Picks, first round order, start time Safety Tips:Drink plenty of fluids and stay in air-conditioned areas.Avoid the sun and check on relatives and neighbors.Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.Limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.Recognize symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and take action if needed.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or dbrnews.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Related to this story Most Popular Extreme Heat Warning until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning: Dangerous Heat Conditions Persist Through Tuesday Evening Extreme Heat Warning until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday Extreme Heat Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Why the June full moon is called the Strawberry Moon 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions