Alert Extreme Heat Warning until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Jun 29, 2026 Jun 29, 2026 Updated 7 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 9 PM CDT TuesdayWhat’s Happening:An Extreme Heat Warning is in place for most of central Iowa, with dangerously high heat index values reaching up to 110. This warning remains effective until 9 PM CDT Tuesday.Affected Areas:Most of central IowaWhat to Expect:Heat index values as high as 110.Extreme heat conditions likely to persist through much of next week, potentially affecting the 4th of July weekend.Impacts: Increased risk of heat-related illnesses.Potential disruptions to outdoor activities and events. People are also reading… U.S. conducts further strikes on Iran How an upbringing in Italy prepared Iowa’s Amari Whiting for college basketball The paint is already peeling in Trump's renovated Washington Reflecting Pool Why USA sucking wind vs. Turkey is not end of the world US progesterone supplies tighten as menopause treatment demand grows Health center’s director denies clinic harmed patients by over-prescribing opioids Savannah Guthrie cries about chilling new Nancy Guthrie ransom note reports Caitlin Clark made the WNBA bigger. It’s still playing small | Opinion Alex Freeman, son of former NFL star, is game changer US men's soccer needs ISU's Joshua Jefferson going to Brooklyn Nets as first-round draft pick US workers lose buying power after war drives up prices US Supreme Court expands Second Amendment rights, eyes more gun cases Book review: ‘Art of Toy Story 5’ adds to the story US strikes Iran in response to attack on cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz Trump clean energy tax credit cutoff drives project rush as prices set to soar Safety Tips:Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids.Remain in air-conditioned environments as much as possible.Avoid direct sun exposure.Check on relatives and neighbors, especially those vulnerable to heat.Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.Limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.Be aware of symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or dbrnews.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Related to this story Most Popular Extreme Heat Warning until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning: Dangerous Heat Conditions Persist Through Tuesday Evening Extreme Heat Warning until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday Extreme Heat Warning until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday Extreme Heat Warning until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday Extreme Heat Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Why the June full moon is called the Strawberry Moon 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions