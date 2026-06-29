Alert Extreme Heat Warning until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Jun 29, 2026 Jun 29, 2026 Updated Jun 29, 2026 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Extreme Heat Warning: Dangerous Heat Index Values Up to 110 through Tuesday EveningWhat’s Happening:An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect until 9 PM CDT Tuesday. Central Iowa is experiencing dangerously hot conditions, with heat index values reaching up to 110.Affected Areas:Most of central IowaWhat to Expect:Heat index values as high as 110Extreme heat persisting through much of next week, potentially affecting the 4th of July weekendImpacts: Significant increase in heat-related illnessesPotential for heat exhaustion and heat strokeSafety Tips: People are also reading… U.S. conducts further strikes on Iran How an upbringing in Italy prepared Iowa’s Amari Whiting for college basketball Why USA sucking wind vs. Turkey is not end of the world The paint is already peeling in Trump's renovated Washington Reflecting Pool US progesterone supplies tighten as menopause treatment demand grows Health center’s director denies clinic harmed patients by over-prescribing opioids Savannah Guthrie cries about chilling new Nancy Guthrie ransom note reports Caitlin Clark made the WNBA bigger. It’s still playing small | Opinion FBI determines Nancy Guthrie kidnapping notes to be fakes, source says Alex Freeman, son of former NFL star, is game changer US men's soccer needs US workers lose buying power after war drives up prices US Supreme Court expands Second Amendment rights, eyes more gun cases Book review: ‘Art of Toy Story 5’ adds to the story Trump clean energy tax credit cutoff drives project rush as prices set to soar ISU's Joshua Jefferson going to Brooklyn Nets as first-round draft pick Drink plenty of fluidsStay in air-conditioned roomsAvoid direct sun exposureCheck on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly and vulnerableWear lightweight, loose-fitting clothingLimit strenuous activities to early morning or eveningRecognize symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and take actionWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or dbrnews.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Related to this story Most Popular Extreme Heat Warning until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 9 PM CDT: Stay Safe in Central Iowa Extreme Heat Warning until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 9 PM CDT: Stay Cool and Safe Extreme Heat Warning until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning: Dangerous Heat Conditions Persist Through Tuesday Evening Extreme Heat Warning until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday Extreme Heat Warning until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 9 PM CDT: Stay Safe in Sweltering Conditions Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Proposal at Empire State Building Ends With Couple Being Detained Denver progressives secure big win with Kiros but don’t sweep the board Denver progressives secure big win with Kiros but don’t sweep the board Birthright citizenship survives in major SCOTUS ruling Birthright citizenship survives in major SCOTUS ruling Trump Reports More Than $1 Billion in Crypto Income Trump Reports More Than $1 Billion in Crypto Income